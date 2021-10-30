ROCK SPRINGS – The Lady Mustangs drop their final home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 30, to the Lady Trappers of Southwest College by the score of 3-1 (17-25, 17-25, 25-20, 16-25).
With this loss, the Lady Mustangs end the regular season on a 10-game losing streak which has head coach Fredann Soto searching for answers.
“We’ve been on a downward spiral lately,” Coach Soto explained. “I’m not sure how to explain what is going on but I’m hoping by how hard they played this will be a positive sign going into regionals.”
The first set saw the Lady Mustangs grab a 4-3 lead early. They fought to hold on to it but eventually saw themselves down 19-13 late. They eventually lost this set 25-17.
The second set had a bizarre resemblance of the first set. Unfortunately, the Lady Mustangs dropped this set by the same score, 25-17.
The third set saw the Lady Mustangs get off to a hot start, even being up as much as 8-3 and 19-11. The Lady Trappers almost pulled off a remarkable comeback, bringing the score within four points late (23-19). At the end, it was all for show as the Lady Mustangs won this set, 25-20.
The fourth set saw the Lady Mustangs take small leads (4-3, 12-11) but the Lady Trappers were able to pull away and grab a 20-12 lead late. This final set ended in the Lady Trappers favor, 25-16.
Coach Soto was overcome by emotion when describing how much her sophomore players mean to her.
“I love these girls. They are a very good bunch; they just don’t know it. I kept some sophomores for a third year because of COVID and that brought me joy. We wish them the absolute best and we wish we can continue through regionals next week.”
Coach Soto will be hoping to have a few more extra games with her beloved sophomores at the regional tournament that starts Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Scottsbluff, NE.