...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any
new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
Western Wyoming Community College freshman Ally Collinwood boots a goal kick inside of her own box Friday
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs comfortably beat the Lady Cougars of Western Nebraska, at home Friday morning, by the score of 3-0. They improved their record to 4-4-2 on the season.
The Lady Mustangs had full control of the game and even garnered a shot on target three minutes into the game, drawing an important save from the opposing keeper.
Goals came in bunches, as freshman forward Nikki Bell surely looked in the mood as one of her three shots found the back of the net in the 11th minute, while another shot ricocheted off the post.
Sophomore midfielder Brynn Soelberg notched the second goal off of a free kick late in the first half, assisted by freshman defender Shelby Steele.
The decisive third goal came in the 54th minute when a Soelberg low cross recoiled off of a Western Nebraska defender and trickled into the net for an own goal.
“Our girls played hard,” said assistant coach Brady Baldwin. “Western Nebraska is a good, physical team and our girls had to be ready to play a similar style. I think we got the jump on them from the start and established our game.”
Freshman goalkeeper Ally Collinwood had a relatively easy game until Western Nebraska came to life in second half but didn’t convert on any of their chances.
Baldwin gives the credit, not only to the goal scorers, but the entire team for putting in a good 90 minutes.
“Brynn Soelberg played a heck of a game. As did, Ally Collinwood, Shelby Steele, Macy Morris, Jaylee Fernelius and Ciarra Valdez. Western Nebraska has a quick, speedy team and they played excellent. Overall, we played a solid 90 minutes.
Catch the Lady Mustangs in action again, at home, Friday Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. as they set to do battle with Trinidad State Junior College.