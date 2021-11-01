ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs dropped their home opener on Monday, Nov. 1, against the Lady Spartans of Colorado Northwestern by the score of 70-66.
Sophomore guard Hailey Stephens had a team-high 22 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while sophomore guard Abbie Jennings totaled 14 points.
Freshman forward Tayana Crowder had good college debut, as she chipped in with 13 points.
“We had bone head mistakes in the third quarter, but we did play well in that quarter,” head coach Mike Swenson said of his team’s efforts. “I always say the first five minutes of that quarter will make or break you. We then had some of our key girls get in foul trouble which didn’t help. In the fourth quarter there was 15 seconds left in the game and we shot five free throws and only made one. You can’t win like that especially in a close game.”
The Lady Mustangs started out hot in the first quarter with a 10-3 lead but ultimately let the Lady Spartans fight their way back. The quarter ended close, 18-14.
The second quarter is where the Lady Mustangs lost focus, only scoring 11 points total. The Lady Spartans were able to score 17 points of their own to take a 31-29 lead into the half.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Spartans both scored 17 points in the third quarter to take a close game into the fourth that would go down to the wire.
Both teams traded multiple baskets with less than 2 minutes to go in the game but ultimately it was the Lady Spartans who came out on top, 70-66.
Even with the loss, Coach Swenson is optimistic going into a long road trip.
“My team fought hard, and we did do a lot of good things. I’m excited for the season and this long road trip. We don’t have a lot of film on teams, but I am excited about what we can do.”
The Lady Mustangs head out on a long road trip then return home on Friday, Nov. 19, for a bout against College of Southern Nevada. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.