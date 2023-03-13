western

The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs came up just short to Casper College in the NJCAA Region IX Championship on Saturday, March 11, 62-60.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SCOTTSBLUFF, Nebraska – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team placed second at the NJCAA Region IX tournament in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, over the weekend.

The Lady Mustangs came up just short to Casper College in the championship game on Saturday, March 11, 62-60.

