SCOTTSBLUFF, Nebraska – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team placed second at the NJCAA Region IX tournament in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, over the weekend.
The Lady Mustangs came up just short to Casper College in the championship game on Saturday, March 11, 62-60.
Western controlled most of the first quarter until Casper managed to hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a two-point lead. The deficit grew to double digits for the Lady Mustangs as they entered halftime down, 33-23.
But there was zero quit in the Lady Mustangs. The team crawled their way back into the game and with about 21 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, freshman guard Kayla Thornton tied the game at 60 with a layup.
Casper College hit one-of-two free throw attempts on two separate occasions in the final seconds to secure the championship.
Thornton led the way with 18 points for the Lady Mustangs. Sophomore guard Kayde Strauss finished with 17 points and freshman guard Emma Patik pitched in 12 points.
Under head coach Wesley Padilla’s first season, Western made vast improvements. In his first season, the Lady Mustangs finished with a 17-15 record, made a conference championship appearance and changed the culture of the program.
On Twitter after the game, Padilla talked about the journey of his team and personal life that led to the Region IX championship game.
“Thank you for all the unconditional support this season,” he began.
“It has been one crazy year. I accepted this head job in late June. My wife and I had our sweet baby girl at 28 weeks and spent 70 days in the NICU. I was having to fly back and forth from Texas to get my team figured out and started all while becoming a father with a baby in the NICU. Fast forward to tonight – my team battled the No. 15 team in the nation in the conference championship and fell short by two points. Everything about this program is having grit. I am blessed with a supportive staff, administration, and fan base – great group of ladies that trusted me, worked hard, and battled until the end – great coaching staff that supported me through it all – and most importantly, a loving wife and healthy 7-month baby girl.
“It is time to love on my family and take some personal time to be a father! Western Wyoming women’s basketball will be a team you want to play for and a team that you do not want to play against come tournament time! #PonyUp”