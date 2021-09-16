ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team fell to Salt Lake Community College at home on Wednesday in four sets (20-25, 16-25, 25-18 and 17-25).

The Lady Mustangs were competitive in the first set, even forcing Salt Lake to use timeout after Western took a 15-11 lead. The two teams exchanged runs through the remainder of the set, which eventually led to a Salt Lake win. 

In the second set, Western struggled to get on the scoreboard early on. Salt Lak opened the set on a 6-0 run before the Lady Mustangs were able to score. Later in the set, Western went on 6-1 run of their own, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

There was new life in the third set for the Lady Mustangs. They kept things close and took the lead for good late, forcing Salt Lake to use a timeout after Western took a 19-18 advantage. The Lady Mustangs won the set, 25-18.

Much like the first and third sets, the fourth was very competitive early on. Both teams exchanged points and the lead. However, Salt Lake managed to break away around the midway point to secure the victory.

With the loss, the Lady Mustangs fall to 1-10 on the season.

NJCAA Region IX action begins Thursday, Sept. 23, at home for Western when the squad faces Casper College at 6 p.m.

