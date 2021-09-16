...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...288...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of gusty
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 8
Western Wyoming Community College sophomore Payton Reese and freshman Gladyz Faka'osiula go up for the block against Salt Lake on Wednesday.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team fell to Salt Lake Community College at home on Wednesday in four sets (20-25, 16-25, 25-18 and 17-25).
The Lady Mustangs were competitive in the first set, even forcing Salt Lake to use timeout after Western took a 15-11 lead. The two teams exchanged runs through the remainder of the set, which eventually led to a Salt Lake win.
In the second set, Western struggled to get on the scoreboard early on. Salt Lak opened the set on a 6-0 run before the Lady Mustangs were able to score. Later in the set, Western went on 6-1 run of their own, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
There was new life in the third set for the Lady Mustangs. They kept things close and took the lead for good late, forcing Salt Lake to use a timeout after Western took a 19-18 advantage. The Lady Mustangs won the set, 25-18.
Much like the first and third sets, the fourth was very competitive early on. Both teams exchanged points and the lead. However, Salt Lake managed to break away around the midway point to secure the victory.
With the loss, the Lady Mustangs fall to 1-10 on the season.
NJCAA Region IX action begins Thursday, Sept. 23, at home for Western when the squad faces Casper College at 6 p.m.