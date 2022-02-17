ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs snapped an eight-game losing streak in front of a home crowd Wednesday night at Rushmore Gymnasium.
The Lady Mustangs defeated the Central Wyoming College Lady Rustlers, 63-57, for the team’s first win of the new calendar year and fifth overall this season. It was the squad’s first win since they defeated Otero Junior College on Dec. 11, 2021.
“It always feels good to get a win no matter how things go. It’s just great to get win,” said Western Wyoming head coach Mike Swenson. “It’s a great win because it just shows them that, ‘Yeah, I have to play hard all of the time. But when I do, these are the results.’”
The Lady Mustangs came out hot to begin the game, leading 22-11 after the first quarter. By halftime, the lead was extended to 35-21. Swenson said he asked the girls at halftime, “How bad do you want it?”
“At halftime, I said, ‘The reason you’re in the position that you’re in is because you played your tails off. You did smart things on offense and you guarded. You wanted it. Now, how bad do you want it? How bad do you want this win and to know that you are getting better day by day?’ And they wanted it.”
While the Lady Rustlers cleaned up their play in the second half, the Lady Mustangs used a tight defense to get steals and blocks to secure the victory and prevent the comeback.
“We’ve been preaching defense. I know that we’re bigger than a lot of teams because of my post play. I have (Chelsea) Gundersen out there and I have Ashlee (Wood) out there. I go a little smaller but thicker in stature,” Swenson said.
“Before the game, I told them, ‘I know (Central Wyoming) is a constant-moving team, but we have to jump everything. We have to put the pressure on them, so they can’t run their stuff and their multiple cuts on the offensive end.’ Last time we played them, they had multiple cuts and their speed killed us. So tonight, that was the difference. They just played hard for 40 minutes.”
Gundersen led the way for the Lady Mustangs in scoring. She had 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Hailey Stephens finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Abbie Jennings finished with nine points and five rebounds, while Wood had eight points and four steals.
Hannah Harris led the team in assists with five.
The Lady Mustangs play at home on Saturday, Feb. 19, against Caspet College at 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Western Wyoming Mustangs continued their strong play with a double-digit victory over Central Wyoming on Wednesday.
The Mustangs defeated the Rustlers, 75-65, for their 24th win of the season and eighth in NJCAA Region IX action.
Sophomore center Tray Pierce led the Mustangs in scoring with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. Freshman Andre Cruz finished with 15 points, while also pulling down nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Dayne Prim had 12 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore forward Trevor Trost totaled 11 points and four rebounds.
The Mustangs will host Casper College on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m.