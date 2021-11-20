ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs dropped both of their games in the Western Wyoming Invite, Nov. 19-20, and now sit at 1-8 on the season.
On day one, the Lady Mustangs played the Lady Coyotes of College of Southern Nevada. The Lady Mustangs started the game hot, having an 11-point lead in the middle of the first quarter. They eventually finished the quarter with a 23-14 lead. Unfortunately, that was the only time in the game they won a quarter. The Lady Coyotes then took control of the second quarter, holding the Lady Mustangs to only 6 points. The game kept close in the second half with the game going down to the wire, but the Lady Mustangs fell, 51-49, without hoisting a shot attempt to save the game in the final minutes.
On day two, the Lady Mustangs played Utah State University Eastern but couldn’t improve their play. They were down 19-9 at the end of the first quarter and ended the game without scoring a single basket in the final quarter. The Lady Mustangs fell, 59-39.
“We played great on the first night and gave ourselves a great opportunity to win on the first night,” head coach Mike Swenson said of his team’s performance during the tournament. “A shot not taken in those final seconds obviously didn’t help us, but we did play well. We even played well tonight in the first half and okay in the third quarter, but you can’t go scoreless in the fourth quarter. We had countless opportunities, but we just missed it this weekend.”
Swenson says his team will go back to the drawing board on Monday and analyze which one of his groups gives the Lady Mustangs the best chance at winning.
The Lady Mustangs head back on the road on Nov. 26 – 27 for two games at the Casper College Classic.
Western Wyoming will return home in 2022 for a home game against Laramie County Community College, on Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.