Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs had to postpone another game due to uncertain weather

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs postponed their makeup game against the Lady Trappers of Northwest College, on Tuesday Oct. 12, due to uncertain weather conditions. 

The Lady Mustangs were due to originally face the Lady Trappers on Sept. 8, but that game was postponed.

The game is now slated to be played at noon, on Oct. 19 at home, before the Lady Mustangs start the Region IX Playoffs on Oct. 23. 

The Lady Mustangs are coming off a big win on the road against Colorado Northwestern, on Oct. 11, 6-1. 

The Lady Mustangs now boast a 8-4-3 record on the season. 

