ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs won a hard-fought physical battle on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Lady Trojans of Trinidad State Junior College by the score of 1-0.
The Lady Mustangs and Lady Trojans tussled earlier in the season in a game that ended in a 2-2 draw, so this hotly contested playoff match was for more than just advancement in the playoffs.
The Lady Mustangs couldn’t establish dominance in the beginning, as the Lady Trojans were playing their rough and tough brand of soccer to try and throw the Lady Mustangs off their game. In a game that only saw one yellow card for the Lady Trojans, the Lady Mustangs saw themselves falling on the turf often.
The Lady Mustangs never let the intensity of the game rattle them though, as they created important chances. One notable chance came from freshman defender Taylor McBride, in the 36th minute, as she surged through the opposition’s defense. She fired a goal-bound shot that a Lady Trojan had to block with a slide tackle. On the immediate corner, freshman midfielder Paityn Auger put her head to the ball and fired a laser header wide for a Lady Trojan goal kick.
Freshman forward Nikki Bell found herself with a one-on-one with the keeper, early in the second half but her shot also found itself on the wrong side of the out of play lines.
It looked as if the Lady Mustangs and the Lady Trojans were going to find themselves tied again at the end of a regulation, but sophomore forward Eleanor Barry had her own agenda.
Barry found herself surging at the goalkeeper, calmly took her time and buried the shot in the back of the net to give her team a late lead in the 82nd minute. From there, the Lady Mustangs looked confident and hunted for another goal as they garnered a lot of possession after Barry’s fatal strike.
The game ended with a well-earned clean sheet for a well-organized Lady Mustangs team.
Assistant coach Brady Baldwin commended his girls for stepping up to the challenge as well as paying his respects to the fallen opponents.
“Both teams played well,” Coach Baldwin said. “As I’ve always said, Trinidad is a physical team, and everyone saw that. They have excellent footwork; some of the best footwork you’ll ever see in this region. Our girls didn’t settle, and they defended like we worked on. This is what we wanted: To keep them out and not let them come in.”
Up next in the Region IX Playoffs is the No. 1 seed Casper College, a game Coach Baldwin feels that his girls are more than ready for.
“They have a very physical defense. This was almost a practice for us, but I don’t think they are as physical as Trinidad, but they will get into you.”
The Lady Mustangs play round two of the playoffs, on the road, on Friday Oct. 29. Kickoff time is TBD.