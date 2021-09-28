...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Central and Southern Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 Pm Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into portions of central and western Wyoming today into
Wednesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Ciaran Carter (#23), Payton Reese (#2), Hannah Lamon (#6) all wait for the ball to be served
ROCK SPRINGS - The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs fell to the Lady Badgers of Snow College, at home on Tuesday, in a clean sweep, 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-15)
"I thought our girls were honestly amazing," assistant coach Theresa Allgaier said. "The first two sets were really great and I saw a ton of improvement from our game last week."
In the first set, the Lady Mustangs showed a lot of fight and even keeping the score close as 17-15. The Lady Badgers eventually pulled away and captured the first set, 25-18.
In the second set, the Lady Mustangs showed even more fight by taking a 20-18 lead late, in the set. This ultimately led the Lady Badgers to call a timeout to regroup. The Lady Mustangs ultimately dropped this close set, 25-23.
In the final set, the Lady Mustangs kept it close at the beginning by trading points with their opponents. It wasn't as the Lady Mustangs fell, 25-15, in the end.
Despite the result, Coach Allgaier, filling in for the absent head coach Fredann Soto, was keen to point out a lot of positives she noticed with her team tonight.
"Our hitting was much better and our errors were down, which is something we are trying to work on this season. Also, what we do in practice we are actually doing in games."
Catch the Lady Mustangs, at home, as they try to bounce back on Friday, Oct. 1, against the Lady Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College.