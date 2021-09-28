Lady Mustangs Volleyball

Ciaran Carter (#23), Payton Reese (#2), Hannah Lamon (#6) all wait for the ball to be served 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

ROCK SPRINGS - The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs fell to the Lady Badgers of Snow College, at home on Tuesday, in a clean sweep, 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-15)

"I thought our girls were honestly amazing," assistant coach Theresa Allgaier said. "The first two sets were really great and I saw a ton of improvement from our game last week."

In the first set, the Lady Mustangs showed a lot of fight and even keeping the score close as 17-15. The Lady Badgers eventually pulled away and captured the first set, 25-18.

In the second set, the Lady Mustangs showed even more fight by taking a 20-18 lead late, in the set. This ultimately led the Lady Badgers to call a timeout to regroup. The Lady Mustangs ultimately dropped this close set, 25-23.

In the final set, the Lady Mustangs kept it close at the beginning by trading points with their opponents. It wasn't as the Lady Mustangs fell, 25-15, in the end. 

Despite the result, Coach Allgaier, filling in for the absent head coach Fredann Soto, was keen to point out a lot of positives she noticed with her team tonight.

"Our hitting was much better and our errors were down, which is something we are trying to work on this season. Also, what we do in practice we are actually doing in games."

Catch the Lady Mustangs, at home, as they try to bounce back on Friday, Oct. 1, against the Lady Golden Eagles of Laramie County Community College.  

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus