ROCK SPRINGS - The Western Wyoming Lady Mustangs won their Sophmore Day showdown, on Saturday, against the Lady Rattlers of Otero, by the score of 3-1.
The Lady Mustangs started off the scoring early in the seventh minute when the Lady Rattler's goalkeeper made a mess out of a routine save, shot by sophomore forward Eleanor Barry, that ended up in the back of the net.
Sophomore defender Macey Morris got in on the action when her 40-yard free kick found the head of freshman forward Paityn Auger to give the Lady Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
Goals were hard to come by for the Lady Rattlers, as freshman goalkeeper Ally Collinwood was at her best. Collinwood conceded one goal but recorded nine important saves on the day.
The Lady Mustangs put the nail in the coffin in the 64th minute, when Auger once again found the back of the net, when she unleashed a missile in the top corner.
A game that saw a lot of ignored physicality from the referees wasn't something that bothered assistant coach Brady Baldwin.
"It was a physical game," Coach Baldwin said. "I told my girls to be ready. They've been a physical team for about seven or eight years. He (Otero head coach Johnny Adame) teaches them to be physical and I love it. That is what soccer is about and they just had to step up and accept it."
When asked if he is satisfied with his team's 4-match unbeaten streak, Baldwin was very direct and blunt.
"No," Baldwin said with a smile on his face. "Ties don't count to me; they aren't welcomed here."
Baldwin is hoping for a win when his girls travel up to Riverton, on Friday Oct. 8, against Central Wyoming College. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.