FARSON-EDEN – The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns dropped a home game to the Cokeville Lady Panthers on Wednesday in three sets (19-25, 13-25 and 13-25) in this Class 1A Southwest quadrant matchup.
Cokeville went into the game as the No. 1 seed of the quadrant, while Farson-Eden entered it as the No. 3 seed.
In the first set, the Lady Pronghorns battled hard to make sure it was tightly contested matchup. Farson-Eden grabbed the lead early, 5-4.
While the Lady Panthers made a run to reclaim the lead and extend it later on, the Lady Pronghorns fought back.
They cut the deficit down to four late in the first set. However, the Lady Mustangs wound up losing by six points.
In the second set, the Lady Pronghorns struggled early on and fell behind early before using a timeout to talk things over.
After the timeout, the Lady Pronghorns used a 9-4 run to tie the set up at 10 points apiece. But the Lady Panthers remained diligent and closed out the second set with a 15-3 run to go up 2-0 on the series.
The third set went much like the second with the Lady Pronghorns falling behind early.
The Lady Panthers scored the set’s first four points before the home squad managed to get on the scoreboard.
The Lady Pronghorns kept their composure though and made it a two-point game midway through the third set. However, much like the second set, the Lady Panthers used a 12-2 run to end the game.
With the loss, the Lady Pronghorns fall to an overall record of 11-9-3.
Farson-Eden will play host to Little Snake River Valley on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. for its next game.