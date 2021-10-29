Lady Pronghorns fall to Lady Longhorns in the 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 29, 2021 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lander – The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns lost in three sets to the Lady Longhorns of Meeteetse High School on Friday in the first round of the 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament.Meeteetse won the first set by a wide margin of 25-11 followed by wins in the next two sets by the scores of 25-14 and 25-21.After this loss, the Lady Pronghorns finish the season with a record of 10-10-2, while the Lady Longhorns improve to 14-4-1.The Lady Pronghorns play again today at 4:30 p.m., against 5-14 Lady Rams of Dubois High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Winter travel authorization program available for Wyoming residents DeKrey closes book on hall-of-fame coaching career From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Zotti, other elected officials voice their concerns over 1% tax election Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.