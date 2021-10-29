Farson 1A West Regional
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis

Lander – The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns lost in three sets to the Lady Longhorns of Meeteetse High School on Friday in the first round of the 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament.

Meeteetse won the first set by a wide margin of 25-11 followed by wins in the next two sets by the scores of 25-14 and 25-21.

After this loss, the Lady Pronghorns finish the season with a record of 10-10-2, while the Lady Longhorns improve to 14-4-1.

The Lady Pronghorns play again today at 4:30 p.m., against 5-14 Lady Rams of Dubois High School.

