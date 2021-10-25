FARSON-EDEN – The Lady Pronghorns of Farson-Eden High School take down the Lady Tigers of Encampment High School by the score of 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 31-29) on Monday Oct. 25, in a game that sends the Pronghorns to the 2021 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament.
“I honestly figured it was going to be a five-set thriller, but our girls really came in and took care of business,” head coach Tiffany Mines said after the playoff-clinching win. “We’ve been lacking this season in our serves, and it hurt us at the end but the first two sets they came to play, and we performed really well.”
The first set is where the Lady Pronghorns showed off their talents. They had a big lead in the middle of this set, 21-14, and looked to do away with the Lady Tigers quickly. The Lady Tigers efforts to mount a comeback were halted as the Lady Pronghorns won this set, 25-18.
The second set is where the Lady Pronghorns had more of a close game on their hands. Starting out 17-9, the Lady Pronghorns once again had to impede a Lady Tigers’ comeback. The Lady Tigers did manage to get the set to a respectable score of 22-19 but it was all for show. The Lady Pronghorns won this set by the score of 25-21.
The third set was a stimulating one, to say the least. The Lady Pronghorns went down 9-2 early and looked as if they were going to have to settle for a potential “gentlewomen’s sweep” in the fourth set. The Lady Pronghorns never gave up and launched an epic comeback to tie the game at 10-10. The set ended up becoming a back and forth as it went past the 25-match point mark. The Lady Pronghorns did find themselves down 25-24 but eventually won this set by the score of 31-29.
“We are a comeback team,” Coach Mines said with a huge smile on her face. “We play better down a couple of points instead of being up by 10. That’s how we’ve been all year, but that comeback was something to remember”.
The Lady Pronghorns now look towards their road playoff game against the No. 1 seeded Meeteetse High School on Friday Oct. 29. Game starts at 11:30 a.m.