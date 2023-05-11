Lady Tigers fall to Lady Broncs, 2-1

The Rock Spring High School girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end Thursday afternoon at Rock Springs Junior High School after the Lady Tigers fell to Jackson Hole High School in the first round of the west regional tournament, 2-1.

During regular season play, the Lady Broncs beat the Lady Tigers both times the teams met, by identical scores of 3-1 each time. This time, it looked like an upset might be in the making as the Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal by RSHS senior Aubrey Yantis in the 27th minute.

