ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Spring High School girls’ soccer team’s season came to an end Thursday afternoon at Rock Springs Junior High School after the Lady Tigers fell to Jackson Hole High School in the first round of the west regional tournament, 2-1.
During regular season play, the Lady Broncs beat the Lady Tigers both times the teams met, by identical scores of 3-1 each time. This time, it looked like an upset might be in the making as the Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal by RSHS senior Aubrey Yantis in the 27th minute.
The Lady Broncs quickly turned things around in the second half. In the 45th minute, Jackson Hole sophomore Ella Steinberg connected to tie the game. The Lady Broncs captured the lead in the 49th minute with a goal from junior Melissa Morrillon Jimenez.
Both teams had several offensive attacks and opportunities on goal during the remainder of the match, but neither team could change the 2-1 score.
Rock Springs head coach Braxton Rosette praised his team for their heart and their dedication. He said that the girls push him to be a better coach and they all work so hard every day.
“They are amazing human beings on and off the field. My assistant coaches are incredible and so supportive. I want to thank the parents and the entire community for their support. I couldn’t have asked for a better first year, even with today’s loss,” he said.
“Today’s match was one of ups and downs. We took the lead, but then we had some unfortunate mishaps that led to their goals. That’s how soccer goes sometimes, but it doesn’t take away from the progress our team has made.”
When talking about the future of Lady Tiger soccer, Rosette said, “I am so proud of how far these girls have come from the beginning of the season to today and our future with Lady Tigers soccer is bright because of all their hard work and progress. They left everything on the field today. I couldn’t be prouder.”
The Lady Tigers finished their season with a record of 5-8 overall. The Lady Broncs moved to 10-4 record on the season thus far and booked their ticket to the state tournament, which will be played in Rock Springs May 18-20.
With their 2-1 victory over the Lady Tigers, the Jackson Hole Lady Broncs now advance to the semi-finals against the No. 1 Riverton Lady Wolverines on Friday, May 12, at 9 a.m. at Rock Springs High School.