...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Rock Springs High School senior Emily Taucher fields a ball during the Lady Tigers' game against Evanston High School.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers hosted the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils on Thursday, March 31, in the only game played among Sweetwater County teams for women’s soccer.
The Lady Tigers dismantled the Lady Red Devils, 7-0, which included five goals scored in the first half and four of them coming in a 12-minute span.
Rock Springs improved its overall record to 3-2 and is 2-1 in 4A West Conference action.
Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.