Rock Springs High School senior Emily Taucher fields a ball during the Lady Tigers' game against Evanston High School.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers hosted the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils on Thursday, March 31, in the only game played among Sweetwater County teams for women’s soccer.

The Lady Tigers dismantled the Lady Red Devils, 7-0, which included five goals scored in the first half and four of them coming in a 12-minute span. 

Rock Springs improved its overall record to 3-2 and is 2-1 in 4A West Conference action. 

Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record. 

4A West

Jackson 4-0, 2-0

Kelly Walsh 3-0-1, 1-0-1

Natrona County 3-0-1, 1-0-1

Rock Springs 3-2, 2-1

Green River 1-2, 0-1

Star Valley 0-3, 0-1

Evanston 0-5, 0-3

4A East

Thunder Basin 5-0, 4-0

Laramie 5-1, 2-1

Sheridan 3-2, 2-1

Campbell County 1-3, 1-2

Cheyenne Central 0-3-1, 0-1-1

Cheyenne East 0-3-1, 0-1-1

Cheyenne South 2-4, 0-3

3A West

Cody 5-0, 4-0

Lander 2-1, 2-0

Worland 3-1, 1-0

Mountain View 2-2, 2-2

Lyman 2-4, 1-2

Powell 2-5, 1-3

Pinedale 2-6, 0-4

3A East

Riverton 5-1, 1-0

Douglas 4-1, 1-0

Buffalo 3-2, 1-0

Newcastle 2-3, 0-1

Torrington 1-4, 0-1

Rawlins 1-4, 0-1

