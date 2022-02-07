ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers came away with the upset victory over Green River High School Lady Wolves at home on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Lady Wolves entered the game ranked fifth in the state at the Class 4A level.
From start to finish, the Lady Tigers stayed in control of the game. They took a nine-point advantage into the second quarter, holding the Lady Wolves to just eight points in the opening frame.
At halftime, Rock Springs led Green River, 24-18.
The Lady Tigers extended their lead to double figures in the third quarter and never looked back. By the end of the third quarter, Rock Springs led Green River, 37-27. The home squad ended up coming away with a 17-point victory, 57-40.
The Lady Tigers were led by their two seniors: Brenli Jenkins and Kamrynn James. Jenkins finished with 22 points and James was just behind her with 21.
For Green River, senior Megan Counts led the way with 18 points and senior Sarah Wilson chipped in another 10.
“It was a huge, huge win,” said Rock Springs head coach Ramiro Candelaria. “I think our team is finally starting to get a little bit of chemistry. There’s still a lot of work that we need to do, but I feel like the Natrona game really set a good precedence for our chemistry coming into this game.
“I’m just so proud of the girls for how hard they played and they bought into what we were planning on doing. The press gave us a little bit of issues at times, but when we were calm, we broke it. It was just a huge, huge win and with an atmosphere like this, it’s awesome and I’m so happy for them.
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 9-8 overall this season and are 4-1 in 4A West Conference play, which is good for second place in the standings.
Friday, Feb. 4
At the Class 1A level, the Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns hosted Little Snake River High School. The away team entered the game ranked fifth in the state at the 1A level and came away with the double-digit victory, 42-24.
Saturday, Feb. 5
The Lady Wolves hit the road again on Saturday, traveling to Casper to face Natrona County High School. In an effort to bounce back, the Lady Wolves wound up losing to the Lady Mustangs by 19 points, 64-45.
Counts led the way for the Lady Wolves again. She led all scorers with 26 points on 50% shooting and also grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked three shots and stole the ball away from her opponent three times.
Senior Daryn Macy contributed 12 points on 44% shooting.
With the two losses over the weekend, the Lady Wolves fall to 9-6 overall this season and 3-2 in 4A West Conference play. Green River sits fourth in the conference standings.