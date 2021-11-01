SWEETWATER COUNTY – Local area high school volleyball teams competed at regional tournaments over the weekend with Rock Springs High School earning a trip to the state tournament in Casper.
Rock Springs High School
The Lady Tigers are heading to the state tournament for the third consecutive year.
On Friday, Oct. 29, Rock Springs defeated Cody High School in five sets (25-18, 12-25, 28-26, 22-25 and 20-18) in the first round of the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament. It was the first time the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Broncs this season after dropping their two matchups in the regular season.
Later, on Friday, the Lady Tigers were swept by Natrona High School (25-16, 25-16 and 25-12), which eventually took first at the regional tournament.
On Saturday, Rock Springs defeated Jackson Hole High School in a five-set thriller (18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 22-25 and 15-12) to earn a chance to compete for third place.
The Lady Tigers took on Cody again in the third-place game, sweeping the Lady Broncs in three sets (25-18, 25-23 and 25-19).
Green River High School
The Lady Wolves’ season ended over the weekend after they lost both their matchups at the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament.
On Friday, Green River lost to Star Valley High School in three sets (25-11, 25-11 and 25-14).
On Saturday, the Lady Wolves’ season came to an end after losing to Jackson Hole in three sets (25-20, 25-18 and 25-14).
Farson-Eden High School
On Friday, the Lady Pronghorns lost to Meeteetse High School in three sets (25-11, 25-14 and 25-21).
Later, on Friday, Farson-Eden swept Dubois High School (25-14, 25-12 and 25-19) to extend their season.
On Saturday, however, the Lady Pronghorns’ season came to an end when they were swept by Saratoga High School (25-19, 25-10 and 25-11).