SWEETWATER COUNTY – There was some major changes in the latest WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll this week.
Class 4A
After defeating the then No. 5-ranked Green River High School Lady Wolves last week, the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers find themselves in the same spot this week’s rankings. The Lady Wolves fell outside of the rankings after going 0-2 last week.
The top 4 remains the same, however.
Cheyenne East High School sits at No. 1, Cody High School at No. 2, Thunder Basin High School at No. 3 and Laramie High School at No. 4.
Class 3A
At the Class 3A level there was some changes.
The top 2 teams remain the same. Newcastle High School is still ranked No. 1 and Douglas High School remains at No. 2.
Pinedale High School went from No. 4 to No. 3, dropping Lyman High School down to No. 5.
Lander High School, which was unranked last week, moved into the No. 4 spot, while Mountain View High School dropped outside of the top 5.
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain High School went from No. 3 to No. 1 this week, receiving seven first-place votes. The movement dropped Wyoming Indian High School from No. 1 down to No. 3.
The rest of the rankings remain the same.
Moorcroft High School sits at No. 2, Glenrock High School at No. 4 and Sundance High School at No. 5
Class 1A
There weren’t any changes at the Class 1A level.
Upton High School remains at No. 1, Burlington High School at No. 2, Southeast High School at No. 3, Cokeville High School at No. 4 and Little Snake River High School rounds out the top 5.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before publication. Records and stats may be different by time of print.