EVANSTON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers’ win streak came to an end on Tuesday.

The volleyball squad were winners of eight straight matches entering their road game against the Evanston Lady Red Devils. However, the Lady Tigers put up quite the fight. 

Rock Springs fell behind 0-2, losing the first two sets each by five points, 20-25. 

The Lady Tigers kept it competitive by winning the next two sets. The girls won the third set, 25-21. Then took the fourth set in a dramatic fashion, 26-24.

The fifth and final set was tightly contested just like the previous four. But the Lady Red Devils came out on top in the end, defeating the Lady Tigers, 15-13. 

With the loss, Rock Springs falls to a record of 11-4. The team remains in second place in the 4A Northwest Quadrant behind Cody High School, which has an overall record of 13-2 as of Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Lady Tigers next play in Casper on Thursday, Sept. 23, for a tournament in Natrona County High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus