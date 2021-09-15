...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...288...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Rock Springs High School senior Claire Carlson attempts to put a kill over two Lady Red Devil blockers on Tuesday.
EVANSTON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers’ win streak came to an end on Tuesday.
The volleyball squad were winners of eight straight matches entering their road game against the Evanston Lady Red Devils. However, the Lady Tigers put up quite the fight.
Rock Springs fell behind 0-2, losing the first two sets each by five points, 20-25.
The Lady Tigers kept it competitive by winning the next two sets. The girls won the third set, 25-21. Then took the fourth set in a dramatic fashion, 26-24.
The fifth and final set was tightly contested just like the previous four. But the Lady Red Devils came out on top in the end, defeating the Lady Tigers, 15-13.
With the loss, Rock Springs falls to a record of 11-4. The team remains in second place in the 4A Northwest Quadrant behind Cody High School, which has an overall record of 13-2 as of Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The Lady Tigers next play in Casper on Thursday, Sept. 23, for a tournament in Natrona County High School.