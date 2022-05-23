CHEYENNE — A masterful defensive effort wasn’t enough for Rock Springs to capture a second straight state title Saturday afternoon against Thunder Basin.
The Lady Tigers held their opponent to just three shots on goal, but the Lady Bolts made the most of them to secure a 2-0 victory in the Class 4A championship match and complete a perfect season at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“I give credit to (Thunder Basin head coach) Lyle (Foster) and (assistant coach) Jeff (Norman),” Rock Springs coach Stephen Pyer said. “They played a very smart-coached game. They held defensively and used their counterattacks and set pieces, and we weren't able to convert on ours. But in the end, it was a fun game to coach and be a part of.”
Despite having limited scoring opportunities, Thunder Basin played from ahead for nearly the entire match.
The Lady Bolts’ first goal came on a corner kick in the ninth minute, as junior Rachel Cole deflected a send from senior Alex Michael into the net amid a swarm of defenders. Rock Springs seemed to gain momentum as the game went on, but that changed in the 53rd minute, when junior Kylie Hayes broke free down the right side and fired a deep shot from outside the box past a leaping goalkeeper and into the net to give her team a two-goal cushion.
“I didn’t know my goal was going to go in,” Hayes said, “but I’m so glad it did.”
The final score did not accurately reflect the close nature of Saturday’s game, with Rock Springs out-gaining Thunder Basin 8-2 in shots on goal. Most of these opportunities came from significant distance, though, with the Lady Bolts’ back line rarely allowing the ball to get past them.
Senior Brecken Hunsaker threatened a few times for Rock Springs, and nearly evened the score on a couple occasions early in the second half. A pass into the box shortly after the break seemed to create the opportunity the Lady Tigers had been waiting for, but the send had just a bit too much power and was scooped up by Thunder Basin goalkeeper Morgan Shirley a split-second before Hunsaker could get her shot off.
Another chance came moments later when Hunsaker gained possession of the ball 10 yards in front of the net, but Shirley deflected it out of bounds to set up an unsuccessful Rock Springs corner kick. The Lady Tigers would struggle to get into the box after that.
“We just couldn't get it past their back line,” Pyer said. “They played the ball very well out of the air, and when they do come back, they come back as a team. It's defending our seven or eight versus their 11, so it's hard. But kudos to Thunder Basin. They're a well-coached team with good players and good athletes, and it was a good game.”
For the Lady Bolts, the win avenged a loss in last year’s championship match, when they fell by the same score to Rock Springs. They have now won two of the past three Class 4A state titles.
"This group was from day one very focused on what they wanted to accomplish,” Thunder Basin coach Lyle Foster said. "What they did today is they completed a perfect season undefeated. I don’t know that has ever been done before in Wyoming 4A soccer. But this group is a special group and (they are) extremely focused.”
While Rock Springs didn’t end the season on a winning note, there’s no doubt that the team’s departing seniors made their mark on the program.
Prior to 2021, the Lady Tigers had never been to the Class 4A title game. They’ve since made the championship match each of the past two years, and will look to make it three straight next season.
“I can't say enough for this group of girls for what they've done their whole high school career, and how far we've gotten,” Pyer said. “They'll remember this. Not just the loss, but the season as a whole, what they can do on the soccer field and how pretty they made the game look.”
THUNDER BASIN 2, ROCK SPRINGS 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: Thunder Basin, Cole 9, Hayes 53. Rock Springs, none.
Shots: Thunder Basin 8, Rock Springs 12. Shots on goal: Thunder Basin 3, Rock Springs 8. Saves: Thunder Basin 8 (Shirley), Rock Springs 1 (Vicencio).
Corner kicks: Thunder Basin 3, Rock Springs 2. Offsides: None. Fouls: Thunder Basin 5, Rock Springs 5. Yellow cards: None.