ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers dropped a close one to the Lady Mustangs of Natrona County on Friday, Oct. 22, 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23).
The first set was unpredictable as the Lady Tigers held a big lead early, 8-3, then fell down 13-12. The Lady Tigers recaptured the lead at 19-18 before a Lady Mustangs timeout. The minor intermission did the trick, as the Lady Mustangs went on a run and won the set, 25-22.
The second set belonged to the Tigers. They came out hot and grabbed a 13-5 lead early. The Lady Mustangs fought their way back but only brought the set close to 16-14 before the Lady Tigers pulled away and won the set, 25-20.
The third set saw the Lady Tigers grab a 2-1 lead early. They eventually lost the lead, 3-2, and never recovered. They lost this set 25-19.
The fourth set was one for the ages. It was a constant back and forth from the first point. The biggest leads that the Lady Tigers had were 2-0 and 14-12. With a 22-21 lead, Rock Springs called a timeout to give the Lady Tigers a much-needed breather. The Lady Mustangs took advantage and only gave up one more point to the Lady Tigers in this set. The final score of this set was 25-23.
Despite the hard fought lose, head coach Shawn Pyer is beyond proud of her senior stacked team.
“They were so mentally strong against a physical Natrona team, and I feel like we matched them physically. We worked really hard and that is all I asked of them tonight and I never for one second thought that we weren’t working hard. I’m extremely proud of these girls.”
The Lady Tigers will be losing eight seniors next year but their coach rather live in the moment and focus on regionals.
“Obviously, it crossed my mind but I’m so in the moment right now that I just want to think about what we can do in the post season. These girls mean so much to me and they put in the time and effort, and they deserve all the success that we are going to have at regionals.”
In her farewell to the fans and readers, Pyer has one senior in particular that she would love to thank: 2020-21 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year Emily Taucher.
“She’s an absolute stud! She’s been playing so well; she’s such a hard worker and has been a really good teammate. I am just so proud of her and her ability to do what she needs to do on the court is everything. She’s truly amazing.”