EVANSTON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers went 7-0 over the weekend at the Border War volleyball tournament in Evanston. 

The annual tournament takes place between teams from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

The Lady Tigers helped the Wyoming squad claim victory by picking up victories against Hillcrest High School (Idaho), Murray High School (Utah), Grace High School (Idaho), Jordan High School (Utah), Uintah, Hillcrest and Providence High School (Utah). 

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus