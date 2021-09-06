...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from Noon today to 8 PM MDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior if any new fires
were to start.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone....278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
expected to occur during the warning times. A combination of
gusty winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
EVANSTON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers went 7-0 over the weekend at the Border War volleyball tournament in Evanston.
The annual tournament takes place between teams from Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.
The Lady Tigers helped the Wyoming squad claim victory by picking up victories against Hillcrest High School (Idaho), Murray High School (Utah), Grace High School (Idaho), Jordan High School (Utah), Uintah, Hillcrest and Providence High School (Utah).