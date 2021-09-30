ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Spring High School Lady Tigers beat the Lady Wolverines of Riverton, at home on Thursday, by the score of 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17)
"We came off of a really tough tournament where teams were playing at a really high level," head coach Shawn Pyer explained. "We started the first two sets playing at that same level and then we kind of let it go. We did end up doing what we had to do and came back even stronger in the fourth set."
The first set was comfortable for the Lady Tigers, only seeing their biggest deficit being one point at 9-8. They eventually finished the set on a 5-0 run, winning the set 25-16.
The second set is where things got interesting. The Tigers fell behind 3-0 in a set that was consisted of nine ties, while both teams traded points often. After the last tie (15-15) the Lady Tigers went on a 4-0 run which caused the Lady Wolverines to call a timeout with the game at 19-15. The Lady Wolverines eventually fought back to make the set fairly close but the Lady Tigers eventually won the set, 25-19.
In the third set, the Lady Tigers looked for the sweep. They led the game in the beginning, 5-2, but that was their biggest lead. They eventually fell down 19-13 and couldn't completely dig themselves out of the hole they dug for themselves. The Lady Wolverines won this set, 25-22, despite the Lady Tigers making a valiant effort to comeback
In the fourth and final set, the game kept close with the Lady Tigers once again trading points with the Lady Wolverines, in the beginning. It was all for nothing though, as the Lady Tigers eventually pulled away and ended the game on a 7-3 run, winning the final set, 25-17.
Coach Pyer says that the reason for the dropped third set goes without saying: the missed serves.
"I don't even have to say it because I'm sure everyone in this gym knows but we missed serves. It killed us tonight. That is truly the reason why we lost that third set. I think we missed about six serves in that set and that is detrimental in volleyball."
Coach Pyer is looking to work on serves with her group before they travel to Cody on Saturday, Oct. 2, to face the 10-2 Lady Broncs. Game time is at 2 p.m.