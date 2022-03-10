CASPER – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers managed to squeeze their way into the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament after finishing fourth at regionals last weekend.
Now, the Lady Tigers are ready to mix things up and surprise some people from around the state and make a run at the title.
“Everybody’s feeling pretty good. I think the girls are just itching for the state tournament,” said head coach Ramiro Candelaria.
The Lady Tigers face Cheyenne East High School in the opening round of the state tournament. Cheyenne East enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the eastern conference, whereas the Lady Tigers enter as the No. 4 seed from the west.
Cheyenne East is currently undefeated.
“The East team is no joke. They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason. They play well all around and they’re super deep, but there’s no reason why we can’t mix it up and surprise some people,” Candelaria said.
“We can’t just be happy to be there. We have to go and compete and try to win some games.”
The Lady Tigers are led by their two seniors: Brenli Jenkins and Kamrynn James.
“I’m so happy for them making it to state in their last year and them being in our program for four years,” Candelaria said. “The blood, sweat and tears they put into this thing, I just can’t thank them enough.”
The leadership from the senior duo has led to some improvement by the younger players on the roster. They look up to Jenkins and James and follow their example.
“I think our young players have grown the most with buying into what we’re doing and following the leadership from Brenli and Kamrynn. I think they’ve grown the most with their confidence and understanding our system and their role,” Candelaria said.
The Lady Tigers enter the state tournament with a 15-12 overall record and went 7-3 during conference play.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Wednesday, March 9, prior to the state tournament.