ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers are continuing to make some noise throughout the state and it shows in the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll.
The Lady Tigers are ranked second in the state and winners of two straight after taking a draw against Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday, April 16. Rock Springs avenged their loss to Jackson Hole High School from earlier in the season by defeating the Lady Broncs at home, 2-0, on Friday, April 22.
On Tuesday, April 26, the Lady Tigers dismantled the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils, 6-1.
On the season, Rock Springs has a record of 7-2-1. On Thursday, April 28, the squad will play its final home game against the Green River High School Lady Wolves at 3 p.m. where the senior class will be recognized.
In this week’s poll, the Lady Tigers totaled 144 points by receiving 10 second-place votes, one first-place vote and another for third.
Thunder Basin High School continues its reign at the top of the rankings, receiving 11 first-place votes and another for second. The Lady Bolts are undefeated this season with a record of 9-0.
Rock Springs last played Thunder Basin on Saturday, March 19, for the first game of the season. The Lady Bolts won the game, 3-0.
Natrona County High School moved up in the rankings this week. The squad went from fourth to third, receiving four third-place votes.
Kelly Walsh High School dropped from third to fourth, while Jackson rounds out the top five by receiving two fifth-place votes.
Editor’s Note: This article was written on Thursday, April 28. Records teams may be different by time of publication on Saturday, April 30.