...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM Tuesday. The bulk of the
snow is expected to occur through 3 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of
blowing snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow
could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers poured in run after run against the Worland High School Lady Warriors on Friday, April 8. The Lady Tigers won the game, 21-0. Junior Ashley Anderson pitched a 3-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters and walking on.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – High school softball was back in action over the weekend and there were plenty of games that took place in Sweetwater County.
On Friday, April 8, Cody High School competed against Green River High School in a pair of games. The Cody Fillies controlled both contests, defeating the Lady Wolves, 17-4, in the first game and, 19-8, in the second game.
On the same day, the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers poured in run after run against the Worland High School Lady Warriors. The Lady Tigers won the game, 21-0. Junior Ashley Anderson pitched a 3-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters and walking on.
On Saturday, April 9, Cody made a short trip to Rock Springs to compete in back-to-back games against the Lady Tigers. The Fillies won the first game, 9-3, and won the second game, 5-4.
Worland also stayed in Sweetwater County and made a short drive to Green River where the Lady Warriors played a pair of softball games. The Lady Wolves dismantled the Lady Warriors in both contests. Green River won the first game, 28-1, and won the second game, 20-5.
Both Rock Springs and Green River each have four wins on the season. The Lady Tigers are currently third in Class 4A West Conference standings and the Lady Wolves are fifth.
Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.