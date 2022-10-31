The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Green River High School Lady Wolves were each eliminated from Class 4A State Tournament contention after suffering losses at the West Conference Tournament in Riverton this weekend.
RIVERTON – High school volleyball season has come to an end for teams in Sweetwater County.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Green River High School Lady Wolves were each eliminated from Class 4A State Tournament contention after suffering losses at the West Conference Tournament in Riverton this weekend.
Teams with two wins in the tournament advance to state. It is double-loss elimination.
Friday, Oct. 28
Jackson High School swept the Lady Tigers in their first game of the tournament (16-25, 23-25 and 23-25).
Cody High School then swept the Lady Wolves in their first game of the tournament (15-25, 21-25 and 8-25). It was the second win of the conference tournament for the Cody Fillies, so they qualified for the state tournament after the first day of competition.
Saturday, Oct. 29
With their seasons on the line, Rock Springs and Green River met in Day 2 of the tournament. It was the third time that the two teams from Sweetwater County faced each other with each team taking a victory.
On Saturday, it was the Lady Tigers who came out on top in four sets (25-17, 25-23, 19-25 and 25-22). Because it was their second loss of the tournament, the Lady Wolves were eliminated.
Later in the day, Rock Springs met the hosting Riverton High School Lady Wolverines. After battling hard in a five-set thriller, the Lady Tigers’ season came to an end as well (9-25, 25-22, 25-12, 17-25 and 7-15).
Kelly Walsh High School defeated the Cody Fillies for the Class 4A title.