vb

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Green River High School Lady Wolves were each eliminated from Class 4A State Tournament contention after suffering losses at the West Conference Tournament in Riverton this weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

RIVERTON – High school volleyball season has come to an end for teams in Sweetwater County.

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Green River High School Lady Wolves were each eliminated from Class 4A State Tournament contention after suffering losses at the West Conference Tournament in Riverton this weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus