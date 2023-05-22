GILLETTE – While the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers didn’t finish the season the way they had hoped at Wyoming High School Activities Association State Tournament this past weekend, they gave fans a couple of very exciting games.

On Thursday, May 18, the Lady Tigers went up against defending state champion Thunder Basin High School. The Lady Tigers ended up losing to their first-round opponent by a final score of 15-5. Thunder Basin would go on to complete the defense of their crown by winning back-to-back state titles.

