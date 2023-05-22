Despite the losses in the Wyoming Softball State Tournament, the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers had a season to be proud of. The team finished third in the western conference with an overall record of 9-10 and conference record of 6-4.
GILLETTE – While the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers didn’t finish the season the way they had hoped at Wyoming High School Activities Association State Tournament this past weekend, they gave fans a couple of very exciting games.
On Thursday, May 18, the Lady Tigers went up against defending state champion Thunder Basin High School. The Lady Tigers ended up losing to their first-round opponent by a final score of 15-5. Thunder Basin would go on to complete the defense of their crown by winning back-to-back state titles.
On Friday, May 19, it was a different story. The Lady Tigers were in it from start to finish. The squad jumped out to a 9-2 advantage over the Cody High School Fillies and the game had the makings of a blowout.
Unfortunately, the Fillies strung together seven runs in the fourth inning to tie the game, 9-9. The score remained tied for a few more innings until the final at-bat when Cody managed to score on a walk-off ground out to seal the victory.
For the Green River High School Lady Wolves, their season also ended in the second round of the state tournament.
The Lady Wolves finished the season with a 6-14 overall record and 4-6 western conference record.