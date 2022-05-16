This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Showers and thunderstorms producing gusty outflow winds
up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County
* WHEN...Until 6 PM this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds can occur, even if
precipitation is not reaching the ground.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Teams from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are gearing up for the second-ever high school softball state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 19, in Gillette.
The Rock Springs Lady Tigers enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed from the western conference, while the Green River Lady Wolves enter it as the No. 4 seed from the same conference.
The Lady Tigers will face Thunder Basin High School, which is the No. 2 seed from the eastern conference, in the opening round of the state tournament at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The Lady Wolves will face the No. 1 seed from the eastern conference that same day. Green River will play Campbell County High School at 2 p.m.
If both squads can pull out the victory, the will each play at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20. If they both win that game, they will face each other for a chance to win a state championship at 4 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.
This past weekend, however, the Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves completed regular season action.
On Friday, May 13, Rock Springs lost a doubleheader to Cody High School. The Lady Tigers lost the first game, 16-1, and then lost the second game, 21-1.
Green River dismantled their opponent on Friday, defeating Worland High School by double digits in both of the games played. The Lady Wolves won the first, 13-1, and then won the second, 28-0.
On Saturday, May 14, the teams switched opponents and had similar outcomes.
The Lady Tigers defeated Worland, 16-1 and then again, 26-5. The Lady Wolves lost to Cody, 19-6, and then again, 6-1.