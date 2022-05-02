SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 2022 high school softball season is about to come to an end with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Schools from all over the state of Wyoming are vying for a chance to compete in the state tournament in Gillette on May 19-21 and only have a few games remaining. Only the top four teams from the western and eastern conference can compete for a championship.
Rock Springs High School and Green River High School, which both compete in the western conference, are currently positioned high enough in the rankings to continue on when the regular season comes to an end.
The Lady Tigers protected their home field over the weekend and swept their competition.
On Friday, April 29, Rock Springs used 10 innings to defeat Kelly Walsh High School, 6-5. Junior Ashley Anderson had 10 strikeouts for the Lady Tigers in 10 innings pitched. In the second game of the double header, Rock Springs won, 6-2.
On Saturday, April 30, Rock Springs defeated Natrona County High School, 15-11, in the first game of the double header. The Lady Tigers won, 9-4, in the second.
Just down the road in Green River, the Lady Wolves defeated Natrona County, 11-0, on Friday. Green River scored seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to victory. In the second game of the double header, the Fillies poured 26 runs on the Lady Wolves, defeating the home team, 26-19.
On Saturday, the Lady Wolves went 1-1 against Kelly Walsh. Green River won the first game, 2-1. Kelly Walsh won the second game, 15-10.
It should be noted that the first game of each series is considered the conference game, meaning the squads from Sweetwater County swept the competition in the games that matter most.
Because of that, both teams are currently in the playoff hunt. Rock Springs sits third in the standings with a 9-8 overall record and 4-3 in conference action. Green River sits behind them at fourth in the standings with a 7-11 record on the season and are also 4-3 in conference play.
Below is a look at the complete standings throughout Wyoming.
WEST:
Cody 11-3, 5-0
Kelly Walsh 11-6, 4-3
Rock Springs 9-8, 4-3
Green River 7-11, 4-3
Natrona County 6-11, 2-5
Worland 0-16, 0-6
EAST: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record)