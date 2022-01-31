SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was a busy weekend for high school basketball as teams continued with conference play.
On Friday, Jan. 28, the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers defeated the No. 4 ranked team in the state. The Lady Tigers beat the Natrona County High School Lady Mustangs, 51-46. Seniors Brenli Jenkins and Kamrynn James led the way, each scoring 15 points to lead their team to victory.
“When you’re in a game like that, you just got to sustain the grind,” said head coach Ramiro Candelaria after the win. “I think our effort on the defensive end and the grind we put in on that side of the court put us over the top.”
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Lady Tigers hosted Cheyenne South High School and grabbed the victory in dominating fashion. The Lady Tigers won, 52-29.
The Green River High School Lady Wolves hit the road on Saturday to play Star Valley High School. The Lady Wolves won the game, 45-29, to improve to 3-0 in Class 4A Southwest Quadrant play.
Senior guard Megan Counts led the Lady Wolves in scoring and rebounds. She recorded 16 points on 45% shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore Ella Stanton pitched in 13 points on 55% shooting to go along with six rebounds.
The Lady Tigers and the Lady Wolves will play each other on Thursday, Feb. 3, for the annual Blood Drive Challenge game at 5:30 p.m. at Rock Springs High School.