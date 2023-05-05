ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers’ softball team fell to the Cody High School, 14-11, in a conference matchup on Friday at Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.
The Cody Fillies came out swinging in the first inning, scoring eight runs with seven of them coming with two outs on the board. The Lady Tigers responded in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own.
The Fillies picked up one more run in the second inning and three more in the third, while the Lady Tigers answered with three runs of their own in the third inning.
After three innings of play, the score was 12-6 in favor of the Fillies.
The Lady Tigers continued to battle, holding the Fillies scoreless in both the fourth and fifth innings. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth inning to close the gap to two runs, 12-10.
The Fillies scored two more runs in the sixth inning and the Lady Tigers answered with one.
With one more inning left to play in regulation, the Lady Tigers needed three more runs to send the game to extra innings. There wasn’t enough juice left in the tank, however, and Rock Springs lost the contest.
After the game, Rock Springs head coach Annette Ice said that she was proud of the team’s efforts.
“I am so proud of the girls for not giving up. They finished strong and mounted an incredible comeback. Although we have not beaten Cody in three years yet, we are going to find a way. We continue to get closer and closer,” Ice said.
She added that after the initial eight runs in the opening inning, the Lady Tigers actually outscored the Fillies 11-6. She also added that she and her coaching staff are working hard to help the girls continue to develop confidence in themselves individually and as a team. She believes the best is yet to come for this group as they continue to get better and better, and she hopes this will result in the Lady Tigers playing their best ball at the right time, heading into state tournament.
Rock Springs junior Brixon Frazier led the offensive charge for Rock Springs with four RBI’s, while senior Rikki Mortensen and junior Payten Soltis each added two. Senior Ashley Anderson, senior Jo Heavin and freshman Rilynn Wester each drove in one run in the game. Soltis and freshman Ruby Florencio shared pitching duties, with Soltis on the mound for the first three innings and Florencio coming in to pitch in the fourth inning for the rest of the contest. Coach Annette Ice praised both of the pitchers for their combined efforts.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Fillies came away with a 14-8 victory.
The Lady Tigers currently have an overall record of 4-7 and will play their final game of the season at home on Saturday, May 6, against Worland at 10 a.m. at the Wataha Sports Complex.