The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers’ softball team fell to the Cody High School, 14-11, in a conference matchup on Friday at Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.

The Cody Fillies came out swinging in the first inning, scoring eight runs with seven of them coming with two outs on the board. The Lady Tigers responded in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own. 

