GREEN RIVER – The atmosphere is different whenever Green River High School and Rock Springs High School compete against each other.
On Thursday, Green River hosted Rock Springs on the volleyball court in an intense matchup between the cross-county rivals. The Lady Tigers of Rock Springs defeated the Lady Wolves in four sets (25-21, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-14) for their 11th win of the season.
“Rivalries are the best,” said Rock Springs head coach Shawn Pyer. “They are the best kind of games because, honestly, you never know what’s going to happen and it almost always comes down to heart. I feel like Green River really wanted it. They came out fighting. It was a really fun game.”
Each set was tightly contested. While the Lady Tigers had the lead for most of the first set, the Lady Wolves were able to storm back to take a 14-13 lead. But after a timeout discussion, Rock Springs was able to come away with the 25-21 victory.
Similar to the first set, the second was a back-and-forth affair. However, it was the Lady Wolves who controlled the lead for most of the set. After a slow start, Green River recaptured the lead early on and never let up, taking the 25-22 win in the second set.
Pyer said she told the Lady Tigers to control what they can control after dropping the second set.
“I just told them that they need to focus on our game, the way we play and not focus so much on they’re doing. It was a little crazy and chaotic at times and they let that affect what we do and how we play,” she said. “So, I just told them, ‘Calm down. Relax. Be aggressive. Focus on the people that are doing well and bring the people up that are struggling.’”
The Lady Tigers went on to win a close set three, 25-21, by maintaining the lead for most of it. In the fourth set, Rock Springs jumped out to a huge lead, opening it up by double digits, 13-3. The Lady Wolves made it interesting later on by cutting the deficit to five, but the Lady Tigers held on for a 25-14 win.
With the win, Rock Springs has won eight straight, giving the squad an 11-3 record on the season. Pyer believes the Lady Tigers are beginning to find themselves and hit their stride as the meat of the season gets underway.
“I think so. Tournament times are a little hard because we’re missing girls that play both JV and varsity, so this was actually the first time we’ve ran this rotation. For the first time running this rotation after tournaments and stuff, I think they did pretty good,” she said.
With the loss, the Lady Wolves fall to 0-5 on the season. Their next game is at home against Natrona County on Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.
The Lady Tigers travel to Evanston on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to take on the Lady Red Devils at 7 p.m.