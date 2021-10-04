Lady Tigers place third at Saturday's Pinedale Invitational By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers took third place at the Pinedale Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PINEDALE – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers took third place at the Pinedale Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Lady Tigers competed hard in the pool, finishing with a team score of 203. Lander High School won the swim meet with a score of 257, while Jackson Hole High School took second with a score of 232. Cody High School finished just behind the Lady Tigers with a score of 187.Other schools to compete at the Pinedale Invitational include Worland (135), Sublette County High School (128), Lyman High School (119), Riverton High School (64). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Blast from the Past: A look back at historic headlines in the community Speaking My Mind: What's the deal with rogue shopping carts in parking lots? Arrest Report: Thursday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 1 Schedule of events for RSHS 'Welcome to the Jungle' homecoming Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2 Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.