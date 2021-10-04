Go Tigers

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers took third place at the Pinedale Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

PINEDALE – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers took third place at the Pinedale Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2. 

The Lady Tigers competed hard in the pool, finishing with a team score of 203. Lander High School won the swim meet with a score of 257, while Jackson Hole High School took second with a score of 232. 

Cody High School finished just behind the Lady Tigers with a score of 187.

Other schools to compete at the Pinedale Invitational include Worland (135), Sublette County High School (128), Lyman High School (119), Riverton High School (64).

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus