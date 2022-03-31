SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers received plenty of votes in the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Polls this week.
The Lady Tigers sit at No. 3 in the rankings, sliding down one spot from the previous rankings. Rock Springs received one vote for No. 2 and seven for No. 3.
The Lady Tigers played two games last week.
On Friday, March 25, the Lady Tigers dismantled Star Valley High School at home, winning 9-0.
On Saturday, March 26, Rock Springs traveled to Jackson Hole High School in a highly competitive matchup between two ranked teams. The Lady Tigers lost, 4-3.
Jackson is now ranked No. 2 after defeating Rock Springs. Thunder Basin High School remains at No. 1, receiving 12 first-place votes. Kelly Walsh High School sits at No. 4 and Laramie High School at No. 5.
Rock Springs will face Evanston High School at home on Thursday, March 31.
As for the Green River High School Lady Wolves, they are unranked currently and have the week open, meaning they will play no games.
Last week, the Lady Wolves hosted Jackson and lost 4-1. Senior Kiley Strange had the lone goal for Green River late in the second half.
Editor’s Note: This article was written on Thursday, March 31. Scores and records may be different by time of publication.