The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers continue to turn heads around the state. As a result, the Lady Tigers are ranked fifth in this week’s poll. They received one vote for fourth place and two for fifth. This season, the Lady Tigers are 12-9 overall this season and 7-2 in 4A West Conference play. They are second in the conference standings behind the undefeated Cody High School Fillies, who are ranked No. 2 in the poll.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were some slight movement in the most recent WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll, which was released on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Class 4A
Cheyenne East High School remains as the No. 1-ranked team in the state with 21-0 record overall. Thunder Basin High School remains at No. 3 and Laramie High School remains at No. 4.
The Green River High School Lady Wolves received two votes for fifth this week. They are currently fourth in the 4A West Conference standings with a 12-7 record overall and 6-3 record within the conference.
Natrona County High School and Sheridan High School also received votes this week.
Class 3A
There was just one change in the poll this week for Class 3A.
The Top 3 teams are no different. Newcastle High School sits at No. 1, Douglas High School at No. 2 and Lander High School at No. 3.
Lyman High School and Pinedale switched positions in the rankings. Lyman is now ranked fourth and Pinedale is now ranked fifth.
Buffalo High School, Mountain View High School and Torrington High School also received votes.
Class 2A
Pine Bluffs High School found its way into the Top 5 of Class 2A.
Pine Bluffs improved to the No. 5 spot by receiving eight fifth-place votes, knocking Glenrock High School out of the Top 5.
Rocky Mountain High School remains at No. 1, Moorcroft High School at No. 2, Wyoming Indian High School at No. 3 and Sundance High School at No. 4.
Riverside High School, Tongue River High School and Glenrock also received votes.
Class 1A
There weren’t any changes at the Class 1A level.
Upton High School sits at No. 1, Southeast High School at No. 2, Cokeville High School at No. 3, Burlington High School at No. 4 and Little Snake River High School at No. 5.
Editor’s Note: This was written on Thursday, Feb. 24, prior to publication date. The records of the teams mentioned may change.