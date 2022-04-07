Lady Tigers ranked third in latest soccer polls By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Apr 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers are ranked third in the state, according to the most recent WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Poll. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – There weren’t many changes to the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll for the fourth week of the soccer season.The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers remain ranked at No. 3, receiving eight third-place votes and two for second.As of April 4, the Lady Tigers boast an overall record of 3-2 and 2-1 in 4A West Conference action, where they are currently fourth in the standings. Thunder Basin High School remains No. 1, receiving 11 first-place votes and one vote for second place. Jackson Hole High School remains at No. 2. That squad received one vote for first place, nine for second and two for third.Kelly Walsh High School remains at No. 4. The Lady Trojans received two votes for third, eight for fourth and two for fifth. There is a tie for the No. 5 spot in the rankings.Laramie High School and Natrona County High School share the final spot of the rankings. Each school received two votes for fourth and four for fifth. Natrona County was not ranked in last week’s rankings. Rock Springs has an open week this week. Therefore, the Lady Tigers will not play in any games this week.Editor’s Note: This story was written on Thursday, April 5. Rankings, standings and records mentioned in the story may be different by time of publication. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tigers Spot Ranking Sport Football Soccer Vote Natrona County High School Third Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.