Lady Tigers' season over after upset By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Nov 5, 2021

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers end the season with a 19-16 record after their loss to Cheyenne East High School in their state tournament regional game.

CASPER – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers were upset by the No. 4 seeded Cheyenne East High School Lady Thunderbirds in the 2021 WHSAA State Tournament consolation bracket quarter finals.The Lady Tigers won a hard fought first set and looked to take control of the game, 25-22. Unfortunately, the Lady Tigers didn't win another set.In the second set, the Lady Thunderbirds literally flipped the script and won by the similar score of 25-22.In the third set, the Lady Tigers only could manage 15 points as the they dropped this set as well.In the fourth set, the Lady Tigers ran out of gas and lost 25-16.Though the Lady Tigers were ranked as the No. 3 seed, they failed to beat the Lady Thunderbirds in both of their regular season matches.The Lady Tigers end the season being able to boast a respectable third place finish from their escapades at regionals and a 19-16 overall record.Next for the Lady Tigers is to retool this offseason, as they will be graduating eight seniors from the program.