Class 4A schools around the state of Wyoming wrapped the regular season action of soccer this past weekend, which included the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers securing the top spot for the regional tournament.

The Lady Tigers played on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, May 6, Rock Springs defeated home team Natrona County High School, 2-0.

While that game was going on, the Green River High School Lady Wolves lost to Kelly Walsh High School, 5-0.

On Saturday, May 7, the schools switched opponents.

The Lady Tigers needed overtime, but finished in a draw with Kelly Walsh.

The Lady Wolves lost their regular season finale to Natrona County, 2-0.

Rock Springs finished the regular season in the top spot of the 4A West standings. They have an overall record of 10-2-2 and are 9-1-2 in conference play.

Green River finished the regular season with an overall record of 4-9-1 and 3-8-1 in conference play. Both records are an improvement from the 2021 season.

Teams will now focus their attention to the postseason.

The 4A West tournament will take place in Jackson this upcoming weekend from Thursday, May 12, to Saturday, May 14.

Below are the current standings of all teams in Class 4A and 3A.

4A West

Rock Springs 10-2-2… 32 points, 9-1-2… 29 points

Natrona County 10-2-2… 32 points, 8-2-2… 26 points

Jackson 9-3-2… 29 points, 7-2-2-1… 24 points

Kelly Walsh 8-0-6… 30 points, 6-0-6… 24 points

Green River 4-9-1… 13 points, 3-8-1… 10 points

Star Valley 1-12-1… 4 points, 1-10-1… 4 points

Evanston 1-13… 3 points, 1-11… 3 points

4A East

Thunder Basin 13-0… 39 points, 12-0… 36 points

Laramie 11-4… 33 points, 8-4… 24 points

Sheridan 8-5-1… 25 points, 7-4-1… 22 points

Cheyenne East 6-7-1… 19 points, 6-5-1… 19 points

Cheyenne Central 4-8-2… 14 points, 4-6-2… 14 points

Campbell County 3-9-2… 11 points, 2-7-2-1… 9 points

Cheyenne South 2-13… 6 points, 0-12… 0 points

3A West

Cody 12-0… 36 points, 11-0… 33 points

Lander 10-3… 30 points, 9-2… 27 points

Mountain View 6-4… 18 points, 5-4… 15 points

Worland 7-6… 21 points, 5-5… 15 points

Powell 4-9-1… 13 points, 3-7-1… 10 points

Lyman 3-9-1… 10 points, 2-7-1… 7 points

Pinedale 2-12… 6 points, 0-9-0-1… 1 point

3A East

Riverton 12-2… 36 points, 8-0… 24 points

Buffalo 9-4... 27 points, 7-2… 21 points

Douglas 8-5… 24 points, 5-3… 15 points

Newcastle 5-7… 15 points, 3-4-0-1… 10 points

Torrington 3-11… 9 points, 2-7… 6 points

Rawlins 1-12… 3 points, 0-8… 0 points

