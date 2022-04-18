SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was an active weekend of soccer in Rock Springs and Green River over the weekend.
The No. 4-ranked Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers played host to No. 2 Natrona County High School on Friday, April 15. The Lady Tigers came away with the big conference win, 4-2.
That same day in Green River, the Green River High School Lady Wolves hosted No. 3 Kelly Walsh High School. The Lady Wolves lost the game, however, 5-0.
On Saturday, April 16, the high schools switched opponents.
Rock Springs hosted Kelly Walsh, while Green River hosted Natrona County.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Trojans ended in a 2-2 draw in overtime. With win and the tie over the weekend, the Lady Tigers currently have an overall record of 5-2-1 with 16 points scored total. In 4A West Conference play, the Lady Tigers are 4-1-1 with 13 points scored.
Rock Springs is currently second in the conference standings behind Natrona County.
The Lady Wolves lost to Natrona County, 4-1, in a game meant to recognize the seniors on the team. With the pair of losses over the weekend, Green River falls to an overall record of 3-5 this season with nine points scored and are 2-4 in the 4A western conference with six points scored.
The squad is currently fifth in the conference standings.
Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.
4A WEST
Natrona County 6-1-1… 19 points, 4-1-1… 13 points
Rock Springs 5-2-1… 16 points, 4-1-1… 13 points
Kelly Walsh 5-0-3… 18 points, 3-0-3… 12 points
Jackson 5-1-1… 16 points, 3-1-1… 10 points
Green River 3-5… 9 points, 2-4… 6 points
Star Valley 0-6… points, 0-4… 0 points
Evanston 0-7… 0 points, 0-5… 0 points
4A EAST
Thunder Basin 6-0… 18 points, 5-0… 15 points
Laramie 7-1… 21 points, 4-1… 12 points
Sheridan 5-2… 15 points, 4-1… 12 points
Cheyenne Central 2-4-1… 7 points, 2-2-1… 7 points
Campbell County 2-6… 6 points, 1-4-0-1… 4 points
Cheyenne East 1-5-1… 4 points, 1-3-1… 4 points
Cheyenne South 2-6… 6 points, 0-5… 0 points
3A WEST
Cody 7-0… 21 points, 6-0… 18 points
Lander 5-2… 15 points, 4-1… 12 points
Mountain View 4-2… 12 points, 4-2… 12 points
Worland 3-3… 9 points, 1-2… 3 points
Lyman 2-5… 6 points, 1-3… 3 points
Powell 2-6… 6 points, 1-4… 3 points
Pinedale 2-7… 6 points, 0-5… 0 points
3A EAST
Buffalo 5-3… 15 points, 3-1… 9 points
Riverton 8-2… 24 points, 4-0… 12 points
Douglas 5-3… 15 points, 2-2… 6 points
Newcastle 3-3… 9 points, 1-1… 3 points
Torrington 2-7… 6 points, 1-3… 3 points
Rawlins 1-7… 3 points, 0-4… 0 points