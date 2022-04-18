Tigers

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers and Kelly Walsh High School Lady Trojans ended in a 2-2 draw in overtime at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was an active weekend of soccer in Rock Springs and Green River over the weekend.

The No. 4-ranked Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers played host to No. 2 Natrona County High School on Friday, April 15. The Lady Tigers came away with the big conference win, 4-2.

That same day in Green River, the Green River High School Lady Wolves hosted No. 3 Kelly Walsh High School. The Lady Wolves lost the game, however, 5-0.

On Saturday, April 16, the high schools switched opponents.

Rock Springs hosted Kelly Walsh, while Green River hosted Natrona County.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Trojans ended in a 2-2 draw in overtime. With win and the tie over the weekend, the Lady Tigers currently have an overall record of 5-2-1 with 16 points scored total. In 4A West Conference play, the Lady Tigers are 4-1-1 with 13 points scored.

Rock Springs is currently second in the conference standings behind Natrona County.

The Lady Wolves lost to Natrona County, 4-1, in a game meant to recognize the seniors on the team. With the pair of losses over the weekend, Green River falls to an overall record of 3-5 this season with nine points scored and are 2-4 in the 4A western conference with six points scored.

The squad is currently fifth in the conference standings.

Below are the current standings of each conference, along with the teams’ overall records followed by their conference record.

4A WEST

Natrona County 6-1-1… 19 points, 4-1-1… 13 points

Rock Springs 5-2-1… 16 points, 4-1-1… 13 points

Kelly Walsh 5-0-3… 18 points, 3-0-3… 12 points

Jackson 5-1-1… 16 points, 3-1-1… 10 points

Green River 3-5… 9 points, 2-4… 6 points

Star Valley 0-6… points, 0-4… 0 points

Evanston 0-7… 0 points, 0-5… 0 points

4A EAST

Thunder Basin 6-0… 18 points, 5-0… 15 points

Laramie 7-1… 21 points, 4-1… 12 points

Sheridan 5-2… 15 points, 4-1… 12 points

Cheyenne Central 2-4-1… 7 points, 2-2-1… 7 points

Campbell County 2-6… 6 points, 1-4-0-1… 4 points

Cheyenne East 1-5-1… 4 points, 1-3-1… 4 points

Cheyenne South 2-6… 6 points, 0-5… 0 points

3A WEST

Cody 7-0… 21 points, 6-0… 18 points

Lander 5-2… 15 points, 4-1… 12 points

Mountain View 4-2… 12 points, 4-2… 12 points

Worland 3-3… 9 points, 1-2… 3 points

Lyman 2-5… 6 points, 1-3… 3 points

Powell 2-6… 6 points, 1-4… 3 points

Pinedale 2-7… 6 points, 0-5… 0 points

3A EAST

Buffalo 5-3… 15 points, 3-1… 9 points

Riverton 8-2… 24 points, 4-0… 12 points

Douglas 5-3… 15 points, 2-2… 6 points

Newcastle 3-3… 9 points, 1-1… 3 points

Torrington 2-7… 6 points, 1-3… 3 points

Rawlins 1-7… 3 points, 0-4… 0 points

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus