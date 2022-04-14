SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers fell to fourth in the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Soccer Poll despite playing any games last week.
The Lady Tigers entered the fifth week of the season ranked third in the state rankings. The squad had an open week last week and didn’t play any games from April 1 until April 12.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Lady Tigers returned to action and traveled to Green River to take on their cross-county rivals for a Class 4A West Conference matchup. Rock Springs defeated the Green River High School Lady Wolves, 9-0.
With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 4-2 on the season and are 3-1 in conference play. The Lady Wolves, however, fall to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Rock Springs had one vote for first, four for second, one for fourth and two more for fifth.
This week’s rankings showed plenty of shakeup, especially in the top five.
Thunder Basin High School remains No. 1 in the state, receiving 11 first-place votes and one second-place vote.
Natrona County High School made the biggest leap this week. After upsetting the previously No. 2 team in Jackson Hole High School in a shutout on Friday, April 8, and then defeating Star Valley High School the next day, the Lady Mustangs went from the No. 5 spot to the No. 2 spot.
Jackson, however, fell all the way to No. 5.
Kelly Walsh High School improved from fourth to third in the rankings.
There is plenty of action to be played this weekend.
The Lady Tigers hosts No. 2 Natrona County at 3 p.m., while the Lady Wolves host Kelly Walsh at the same time on Friday, April 15.
The teams will switch opponents on Saturday, April 16. Rock Springs will host Kelly Walsh and Green River will host Natrona County. Both games are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Editor’s Note: This article was written prior to publication on Thursday, April 14. The records, rankings and standings of the teams may be different by date of publication.