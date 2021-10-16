ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers lost a close one to the Lady Broncs of Cody High School, on Saturday, by the score of 3-2 (25-21, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-10).
"Volleyball is such a momentum game," head coach Shawn Pyer said. "When you are winning a set that you should and you lose it's a huge momentum dip for your team. I'm actually really proud of them because it would have been really easy after losing that second set to just lose in four. So the fact that they were able to fight that battle and push the game to five sets shows a lot of heart. It shows that we can fight through adversity."
The first set belonged to the Lady Wolves. They started off with a 6-1 run before the Lady Broncs called a timeout. The Lady Tigers almost gave this set up, as they were down 20-19 late. Ultimately, they regrouped and won this set, 25-21.
The second set is where the game changed. The set started out as a back and forth until the Lady Tigers pulled away. They were up 13-7 before a Lady Broncs timeout was called. The set seemed to be up for the taking for the Lady Tigers as they were up 24-16 at one point. A shocking but valiant run from the Lady Broncs gave them bragging rights in this set as they won it, 27-25.
The third set wasn't one to remember for the Lady Tigers. They never had a lead and started off down 5-1. They ultimately dropped this set, 25-18.
The fourth set had an odd resemblance of the previous set, with the Lady Tigers going down 5-1. The Lady Tigers weren't in the business of having a similar outcome though, as they fought back and took the lead, 11-10. The Lady Broncs did recapture the lead, 21-20, but it didn't last. The Tigers won this set 25-23.
The fifth and decisive set saw the Lady Tigers tie the set at 4-4. Ultimately, the Lady Broncs were too much and they won this last set, 15-10.
"Finishing games have been the story of our lives this season," Coach Pyer said. "It's not just tonight; there have been many games that we have lost because we couldn't put that ball down."
Looking ahead, the Lady Tigers have back-to-back home games this week against Green River and Natrona County, but Pyer feels like her girls are ready.
"I think we are ready for both teams. Brenli Jenkins made her return tonight and this was the first time we had our full team of seniors. I don't expect them to be an elite team when they first play together, so we do have some work to do. From what I saw tonight, I shouldn't have any concerns for the rest of the season.
Catch the Lady Tigers in action on Thursday, Oct. 21, against the Lady Wolves of Green River, then the following night, for Senior night, against the Lady Mustangs of Natrona County. Both games begin at 6 p.m.