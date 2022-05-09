Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are both in position to make the tournament. The top four teams from each conference can qualify for state. On Thursday, March 5, Rock Springs hosted Green River in a pivotal conference matchup. The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, another three in the third and two more in the fifth to pull away with the 7-0 victory. In the second game of the doubleheader, Rock Springs defeated Green River, 9-0
Rock Springs High School junior Ashley Anderson pitched a shutout against Green River High School on Thursday.
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson
Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are both in position to make the tournament. The top four teams from each conference can qualify for state. On Thursday, March 5, Rock Springs hosted Green River in a pivotal conference matchup. The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, another three in the third and two more in the fifth to pull away with the 7-0 victory. In the second game of the doubleheader, Rock Springs defeated Green River, 9-0
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The second ever high school softball season in Wyoming is coming to an end in the coming weeks with plenty of teams still competing for a chance to compete in the state tournament, which is slated for May 19-22 in Gillette.
Rock Springs High School and Green River High School are both in position to make the tournament.
The top four teams from each conference can qualify for state.
On Thursday, March 5, Rock Springs hosted Green River in a pivotal conference matchup.
The Lady Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning, another three in the third and two more in the fifth to pull away with the 7-0 victory.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Rock Springs defeated Green River, 9-0
Below is a look at the current standings of high school softball.
East
Campbell County 15-7, 10-1
Thunder Basin 19-3, 9-2
Cheyenne Central 14-6-1, 8-3
Laramie 14-9, 6-5
Cheyenne East 10-9, 4-6
Wheatland 4-20-1, 2-10
Cheyenne South 1-14, 0-12
West
Cody 15-3, 8-0
Rock Springs 11-8, 5-3
Kelly Walsh 12-8, 5-4
Green River 7-13, 4-4
Natrona County 8-13, 3-6
Worland 0-19, 0-8
Editor’s Note: Records and standings of teams may be different by time of publication. This story was written on Monday, May 9.