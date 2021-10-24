Lady Tigers take third in 4A West Conference Swim Meet By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Oct 24, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers placed third at the Class 4A West Conference Swim Meet on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the EHS Aquatics Center at Davis Middle School. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSTON – The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers placed third at the Class 4A West Conference Swim Meet on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the EHS Aquatics Center at Davis Middle School.The Lady Tigers totaled a final team score of 214, while Laramie High School took first with 426 and Kelly Walsh placed second with 226.Rock Springs finished in the top five of 10 events.The 200-yard relay team that consists of Abi Kim-Robinson, Morgen Forbush, Khyanna Goode and Kiley Walker finished fourth with a time of 2:04.85.Leah Moser finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.33.In the 200-yard individual medley, A. Kim-Robinison placed first with a time of 2:16.15 and M. Forbush finished fourth with a time of 2:31.03.In the one-meter diving competition, Myla Ruiz placed second with a final score of 356.05 to contribute 11 points to the Lady Tigers’ final score.Chloe Butcher of Rock Springs finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 1:07.61.The Lady Tigers had two finish in the top five of 5 of the 500-yard freestyle race. L. Moser finished fourth with a time of 6:11.94 and Shelby Koepplen finished fifth with a time of 6:13.54.The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished fourth with a time of 1:51.88. The team consists of Kiley Walker, C. Butcher, L. Moser and M. Forbush. In the 100-yard backstroke, A. Robinson-Kim took first place with a time of 1:02.89.M. Forbush finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.75.The 400-yard freestyle relay team from Rock Springs finished second with a final time of 4:03.39. The team consists of S. Koepplin, C. Butcher, L. Moser and A. Robinson-Kim. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Dunham's Sports to open its doors in Rock Springs on Friday, Oct. 29 A Word From Your Rep: $20 million solution to a $1.3 million problem The Brothers Gutierrez are exhibiting their work at CFAC Tigers are triumphant in the ‘Sweetwater Showdown’, 3-0 A lot on the line in Tigers vs. Thunderbirds season finale Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.