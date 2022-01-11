ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers defeated the Evanston High School Lady Devils Tuesday night, Jan. 11, by the final score of 37-27.
The Lady Tigers struggled out the gate and only could manage eight points in the first quarter. Senior Kamrynn James had the hot hand earlier though, as she scored five of the eight points in the first quarter.
In the second, the Lady Tigers offense took a major drop off as they could only manage three points.
The third period is where the Lady Tigers hit their stride. Their game came to life after junior Ashley Anderson hit back-to-back three pointers to give the Lady Tigers a comfortable lead.
James had an impressive game as she scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to put the Lady Devils to bed and give the Lady Tigers their fifth win of the season.
“I thought we had a lot of defensive energy in the first half,” head coach Ramiro Candelaria said of his team’s performance. “Our physicality matched theirs. Offensively, in the first half, we weren’t flowing nor did we have good chemistry. In the second half, we made a few adjustments and moved the ball around like we normally do. We were doing too much in the first half, but we executed in the second and were really aggressive.”
Despite James’ big performance, Candelaria is slightly worried about his senior guard.
“She’s been battling a knee issue,” Candelaria said of James’ performance. “She has an MRI coming up but when she gets it going and doesn’t think too much she can really score in volumes. She’s been so reliable for us the past few years and she just keeps getting better and better. I’m just so proud of her.”
Candelaria also makes a point to express concern for another senior guard who, ironically, is also dealing with some knee issues.
“I’m always worried about her,” Candelaria said of senior Brenli Jenkins’ early season struggles. “Every day I worry. Not about her basketball game but it takes just one wrong step or a wrong jump and anything can happen. She’s playing confident though and aggressive, but it wasn’t falling for her tonight. She decided to lead the team in a different way tonight with just good guard play. She got assists and got to the line, so I’m not worried about her game but more so her health.”
The Lady Tigers improve their record to 5-6 and will matchup with Riverton High School next Friday, Jan. 21, for their next home game after they head on the road to battle Laramie High School on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Game times are 6 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.