GILLETTE – The Green River High School Lady Wolves swim team finished in a tie for first place at the Class 3A state tournament with Lander High School on Friday, Nov. 5.
The two-day event brought teams from all over Wyoming to compete for the Class 3A state title at Gillette’s Campbell County Aquatics Center.
Green River’s Tanith Smith was at her usual best as she won the 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle events.
Green River’s Lily Munoz also won her 100-meter backstroke competition by placing a score of 1:05.03.
The Lady Wolves started out hot, leading with 120 points after five events. When the seventh event hit, Lander took a 10-point lead over Green River, 131-121.
After the eighth event wrapped up, the Lady Wolves took the lead back by a small margin, 146-145.
After the 10th event, it looked as if Lander was going to run away with the title as they had accumulated 200 points.
Going into the last event Green River had fought their way back but was still down six points. After the Lady Wolves won the 400-meter freestyle with a score of 3:44.38, Green River and Lander had found themselves at a historical tie.
“It was the best meet that I’ve ever been to,” head coach Colleen Seiloff said with excitement. “It was so much fun; the girls worked so hard. Lander did great but we walked out of there with six titles. I’m okay with tying because I’m really excited about it. They had to work their way back and they earned it.”
With the rare occurrence of two schools sharing the state title, this marks the first time in history that this anomaly has happened.