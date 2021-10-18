...A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming
beginning late this Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County.
Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across
parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow
early Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
Green River High School finished eighth at the Gillette Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16, while Rock Springs High School finished 13th overall.
The swim meet had teams from all over the state of Wyoming, including a few others from North Dakota.
Green River finished with a total score of 208 and Rock Springs finished with a team score of 100.
Laramie High School won the swim meet with a score 502. Cheyenne Central High School placed second with 429 and Campbell County finished third with a score of 367.
Green River freshman Tanith Smith swam exceptionally well on Saturday. She placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:22.13 and placed third in the 200-yard freestyle race with a time of 1:59.01
In the one-meter diving competition, Rock Springs senior diver Myla Ruiz finished fourth, totaling a score of 371.35 to contribute 19 points for the Lady Tigers. Sophomore Anna Sorensen finished ninth with a score of 328.85 for 14 points.
Green River senior Lilly Munoz placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:10.48. Her teammate, senior Hailey Uhrig, finished sixth with final time of 1:14.06.