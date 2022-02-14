SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River High School Lady Wolves didn’t begin February like they had intended, dropping two games during the first week of the month.
However, the Lady Wolves bounced back last week in dominating fashion.
On Friday, Feb. 11, the Lady Wolves hosted Riverton High School and used full-court pressure to come away with the blowout victory, 65-26.
“It feels really good (to get back in the win column). I think the thing that I felt really good about was how we came out to begin with and kept that pressure throughout the game because I feel like that’s what has been missing. I think we just recognized that we just have to play hard and be focused,” said Green River head coach Rick Carroll.
The Lady Wolves came out hungry to begin the game and used a full-court defense to fuel their offense.
With 4:50 left to play in the first quarter, senior guard Daryn Macy stole the ball around half court and positioned herself for a 3-pointer to give the Lady Wolves a 10-1 advantage, which forced Riverton to use its first time out.
With 2:55 left in the opening period, senior forward Megan Counts got the steal near half court and had an easy opening for a layup to give the Lady Wolves a double-digit lead, 12-2.
Riverton didn’t score its first field goal until 2:13 left in the opening period. The Lady Wolves took a 19-7 lead into the second quarter and built on that throughout the game en route to the blowout victory.
Three players from Green River scored in double figures.
Counts led the way with 17 points, Macy finished with 16 and senior guard Sarah Wilson had 15 points
High School Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 11-12
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers competed against the Jackson Hole High School Lady Broncs on Friday, Feb. 11. The No. 5-ranked Lady Tigers kept their winning ways by defeating the Lady Broncs by double digits, 47-31.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the Lady Tigers returned to the hardwood to compete against Star Valley High School. Rock Springs won in dominating fashion, 47-24. Senior guard Brenli Jenkins led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 20 points and senior guard Kamrynn James chipped in another 13 points.
With the two victories over the weekend, the Lady Tigers improve to a 11-8 record overall and are now 6-1 in 4A West Conference play.
The Lady Wolves also competed on Saturday, Feb. 12, hosting the No. 2-ranked Cody High School Lady Broncs. The game was close throughout four quarters, but it was the away team that came away with the victory. Cody defeated Green River, 51-45. After going 1-1 over the weekend, the Lady Wolves now have an overall record of 10-7 and are 4-3 in 4A West Conference play.
At the Class 1A level, the Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns lost at home to Saratoga High School on Friday, 44-26.
On Saturday, the Lady Pronghorns bounced back to defeat Encampment High School, 30-24.