GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Lady Wolves bounced back to defeat the Star Valley High School Lady Braves at home on Friday, 41-22, to end the regular season.
It was a good defensive showing for the Lady Wolves. They held their opponent to just five points in the first half and entered halftime with a 17-5 advantage.
“We’ve been working on the zone quite a bit and it was pretty effective last night against Rock Springs. We went in right before the game and looked at the film to see where we needed to fix a couple things. I think it really paid off. The girls were in better position and we gave them fewer looks,” said Green River head coach Rick Carroll.
“We were a little off on our transition (against Rock Springs) and we weren’t as strong up on the high post as we needed to be against the zone. I think we fixed those things tonight. I think, in general, we were locked in on defense and did a good job.”
Senior Megan Counts finished with 14 points for the Lady Wolves to lead all players in scoring. She also a catalyst for Green River’s defense, finishing with three blocks and three steals to go along with six rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore Jayla Brayden finished with seven points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Lady Wolves. Senior Alyssa Cudney and sophomore Ella Stanton each had six points for Green River. Cudney also grabbed five boards, blocked two shots and had a steal.
For the Lady Braves, McKenna Frazier finished with seven points, two rebounds and a steal.
Green River finished the regular season with a 13-8 record overall and went 7-3 in the 4A West Conference, which is good enough for the fourth seed in the regional tournament this upcoming weekend in Riverton.
High School Girls Basketball Recap for Feb. 24-26
On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns were defeated Burlington High School, 68-42, in the first round of the Class 1A West regional tournament in Lander.
On Friday, Feb. 25, the Lady Pronghorns bounced back to defeat Dubois High School, 53-34. However, Farson-Eden lost to Saratoga High School on Saturday, Feb. 26, 35-28, and didn’t qualify for the state tournament. The Lady Pronghorns finished their season with a 7-16 record overall and went 1-7 in the Class 1A Southwest quadrant.
Rock Springs High School also finished its regular season on Friday, Feb. 25, losing to Natrona County High School, 54-36. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 13-10 record and 7-3 in 4A West Conference action.